Actress Shamita Shetty has been hitting the headline ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT last year. After her exit from the show, the actress still grabbed eyeballs due to her relationship with Raqesh Bapat. The couple became the talk of the town. However, recently several rumours were doing rounds that the couple parted ways. Now, amid the breakup rumours, Shamita has shared a quirky post on her Instagram account wherein she is talking about "breaking up" with her old clothes.

Taking to Instagram, Shamita shared a video where she can be talking about breaking up with old clothes. The video is an ad for the online website Myntra. Sharing a video, the actress wrote: “Even the best of relationships end!"

Take a look at Shamita's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

As soon as the actress shared the post, Shamita's fans took a dig and speculated that Shamita was talking about her relationship. While one fan wrote, “I love how she is giving it back to the media!" Another fan commented, “Haha… Witty lines… hope the naysayers got the message." “You’re savage," wrote a third fan.

Meanwhile, a few days back several rumours were doing rounds on the internet which stated that Raqesh and Shamita have parted ways.

A source close to the actors has shared with Filmfare: “Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have amicably parted ways. Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends. The duo recently shot for a music video which will soon release and the fans will be able to witness their chemistry on the screen once again."

For the unversed, Shamita and Raqesh met on Bigg Boss OTT. Soon after the show began, the romance between the two bloomed. The duo fell in love with each other and soon made it official. Even after coming out of the show, the couple made several appearances.

