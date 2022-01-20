New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Evelyn Sharma is enjoying every bit of her motherhood phase. The actress was blessed with a baby girl in November 2021, named Ava. The actress is embracing motherhood and her Instagram profile is proof of it. Recently, Evelyn took to her social media and added another post to her collection.

Sharing a picture with daughter Ava, the actress wrote, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts cluster feeding." She also added a few hashtags which include 'smileforthecamera, thingsnoonewarnsyouabout, and mummylife'.

A few days back, Evelyn shared another post, where she can be seen adorning the little munchkin in her arms. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives they said… And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all-consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child! She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding! She is everything! My sweet girl… Our little world."

In November, the actress announced Ava's arrival on Instagram by posting a picture with her baby girl. Sharing a picture with the little munchkin, Evelyn wrote, "The most important role of my life. Mommy to Ava Bhindi."

Evelyn tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi and the marriage was an intimate affair. She wrote sharing the picture: "Forever." The actress looked gorgeous in a lace wedding gown while Tushaan complemented her in a blue suit

Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood Debut with the 2012 film From Sydney With Love and she features in movies such as Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero, and Yaariyan. The actress was also seen in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.

