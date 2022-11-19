Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling 'My Husband', Sparks Rumours About Couple's Secret Marriage

HOLLYWOOD stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been in the news for a long time because of the reports of their secret wedding. The couple has been together for over a decade and also has two children together. The rumours around their wedding have been making rounds these days and it seems like Eva Mendes has confirmed it as she called Ryan 'my husband' during an interview.

During an interview with Today Show Australia, the actress was asked about her family and her kids. She said, "Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here, we’re having the best time."

The show's host also played the clips from Ryan's film The Notebook, etc, and joked if Eva's life is like this. To this Eva responded, "Yeah, that’s my life, unfortunately."She further added, “And he’s great cook and he bakes. I got the short end of the stick, didn’t I?”



This is not the first time Eva has hinted about her marriage with Ryan. Recently, she posted a picture of her tattoo that reads, 'De Gosling'. After this post, fans wondered if the couple got married. However, both Eva and Ryan have been very private about their relationship.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda in 2014, and their second daughter Amada in 2016. They met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

On the work front, Ryan was last seen in The Gray Man, which also starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton. He will be seen in a romantic comedy film Barbie, which will also star Margot Robbie, Simu Liu and Emma Mackey, among others.