'Ethereal Experience': Hansika Motwani On Marriage And Why She Sold Streaming Rights Of Her Wedding To OTT

Hansika Motwani started a new phase in her life last year when she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and businessman, Sohael Kathuriya. She has stated that the start of her married life has been magical, and feels fortunate to have found her life partner in her closest friend.

Talking about her dreamy wedding, Hansika told Hindustan Times, "A wedding is a fairy tale for every girl. More than celebrations, I was actually experiencing the serenity within. My loveable family, close friends, relatives, well-wishers, and best friend turning into a spouse beside me gave me an ethereal experience.

"People with beautiful hearts around me were the best decorations for this occasion. When I look back and see all those moments, I feel very blessed."

The actor revealed that her wedding was quite a grand event, and that their mother was heavily involved in planning every detail. Her husband, Sohael, and both families also helped make the preparations run smoothly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Motwani got married on December 4 last year at a 450-year-old Mundota Fort near Jaipur. She kicked off the wedding festivities with a Mata Chowki, followed with the pre-wedding functions like Haldi, mehendi, sangeet, Sufi night, a polo match, and a casino themed after-party, which was attended by her family, and close friends.

Although she has always kept her personal life private, as a gift to her admirers, she decided to let them inside her whole wedding planning process. And that's the idea behind the webseris Love Shaadi Drama.

Hansika Motwani recently revealed the teaser of Love Shaadi Drama which has garnered positive responses from fans. The 45-second-long clip of the Disney+ Hotstar show revealed that Hansika’s wedding was an emotional affair.

Watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Before the big day, she was seen reflecting, spending time in solitude, and occasionally bursting into tears. The footage began with clips of her pre-wedding and wedding customs. Additionally, there were also brief glimpses of her romantic dates with her future husband.

Hansika is heard expressing her joy in the visuals, saying, "True love, dream shaadi, everything was perfect. Nothing could go wrong, or could it!"

Several social media users also sent their best wishes to Hansika and lauded the teaser. One of the users wrote, "It's going to be a superhit." Another added, "So sweet and those tears mean a lot and only women understand that." A third commented, "Love it. Can't wait to watch it."