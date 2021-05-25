Eternals Teaser: With real locations replacing the green screens which most form a dominant cinematic element in Marvel creations, Eternals’ teaser was well-received by fans around the world.

Everything wasn't over till the Eternals when Avengers' Endgame left Marvel's Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans on an emotional high in 2019. Fans found more reasons to be excited than happy as Eternals teaser was dropped by Marvel Entertainment on Monday.

Starring Richard Madden (as Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (as Thena), Salma Hayek (as Ajek), Kumail Nanjiani (as Kingo), Gemma Chan (as Sersi) – ‘The Eternals’ grand star cast manages to pull the excitability factor beyond any shade of ordinary. With real locations replacing the green screens which most form a dominant cinematic element in Marvel creations, Eternals’ teaser was well-received by fans around the world.

“SERSI AND IKARIS HAVING AN INDIAN WEDDING??? I THINK YES! #ETERNALS,” a Twitter page that goes by the name of @EternalsIndia wrote on the microblogging site.

SERSI AND IKARIS HAVING AN INDIAN WEDDING??? I THINK YES! #ETERNALS pic.twitter.com/Dd28ESSWJA

Fans excited with Game of Thrones connection in ‘The Eternals’

Eternals stars Richard Maddon (as Ikaris) and Kit Harrington (as Dane Whitman), who played the iconic characters of Robb Stark and Jon Snow in HBO’s wildly popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones (GoT). The background score of The Eternals is composed by two time Emmy award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, who also composed GoT’s background score throughout the eight-season long run of the show. Fans dropped their shades of excitement on this after The Eternals teaser got out.

“The #Eternals trailer giving me the Gameof Thrones reunion i need,” a Twitter user wrote.

The #Eternals trailer giving me the Game of Thrones reunion i need pic.twitter.com/2dKaU6guuC — Mother of Madness (@Targ_Nation) May 24, 2021

“It took over 10 years for this ‘Game of Thrones’ prophecy to come true. Richard Madden will see Kit Harington as the “Black Knight” in #Eternals,” wrote another user.

It took over 10 years for this ‘Game of Thrones’ prophecy to come true.



Richard Madden will see Kit Harington as the “Black Knight” in #Eternals 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1815qgHwwK — A Bite Of (@ABiteOfPod) May 24, 2021

Eternals, an immortal alien’s race that was created long ago by the Celestials are expected to utilise its extraordinary cosmic powers to make earth more habitable. All ten Eternals possess an exclusive set of cosmic energy different from one another. Eternals is the first Marvel creation of Academy Award-winning director Chloe Zhao, who recently took home Oscar for Nomadland. Eternals is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 in America, and in October in India.

Watch Eternals teaser:

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan