‘Eternally Grateful To You’: Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Pens A Heartfelt Note To Amitabh Bachchan | Read

Ace comedian, Raju Srivastava, passed away last week after suffering from a cardiac arrest and staying in the hospital for over 40 days. His daughter Antara, took to Raju’s Instagram account to share a heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude to megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing how the veteran star supported them every single day during this tough time, Antara wrote, “Extremely grateful to Shri @amitabhbachchan uncle for being there for us every single day during this tough time. Your prayers gave us an abundance of strength and support, which we will remember forever.”

She continued, “You are my father’s idol, inspiration, love and Guru. Since the first time dad saw you on the big screen, you have stayed within him forever. He not just followed you on-screen but off it also. He had saved your number as ‘Guru ji’ in his contacts. आप पापा के अंदर पूरा बसे हुए थे।”

Raju Srivastava’s daughter also shared how the late comedian, despite being seriously ill, had reacted to the audio clip Amitabh Bachchan had sent for him. “Him reacting on listening to your audio clip clearly shows what you meant to him. My mother Shikha, brother @aayushmaan.srivastava , my entire family and I, @antarasrivastava , are eternally thankful to you. The love and admiration he receives globally is all because of you. Warm regards to you,” the note concluded.

Known for his impeccable comic timing, Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 in New Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences. The late comedian suffered from a heart attack on August 10 this year, following which he was admitted to the hospital and remained critically ill.

It was reported that Amitabh Bachchan sent a voice note to Raju Srivastava’s family to play to him, which might help him in gaining consciousness. In his blog, the ‘Brahmastra’ star had mentioned about the incidence.

“Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us .. a sudden ailment and gone before time .. before his creativity time completion .. each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones ..they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition .. i did .. they played it for him in his state in his ears .. on one instance he did open his eye a bit .. and then .. went away ..his sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us .. it was unique, open frank and filled with humour .. he smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.