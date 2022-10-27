Esmayeel Shroff, Veteran Bollywood Director, Dies At 62: Govinda, Padmini Kolhapure Mourn His Demise

Veteran Hindi film director Esmayeel Shroff passed away on Wednesday night after prolonged illness. According to reports, Esmayeel Shroff was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai and breathed his last in the hospital. He was 62.

Esmayeel Shroff was known for directing films like ‘Ahista Ahista’, ‘Zid’, ‘Agar’,’Bulundi’ amongst others. The veteran director worked with actors including Salman Khan, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Govinda, Padmini Kolhapure and more big stars of the Hindi film industry.

Govinda, who became a big star in the 80’s, debuted with Esmayeel Shroff’s film ‘Love 86’ in 1986. Recalling how Esmayeel played a big role in Govinda’s career, the actor spoke to a leading daily and said that he is deeply saddened by the veteran filmmaker’s demise.

“I’m deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye (may God place his soul in heaven). May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind,” said Govinda in an interview with ETimes.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his social media account and wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of ace filmmaker Esmayeel Shroff ji at the age of 82 in Mumbai. Had directed many hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya etc . It’s another big loss to the film industry . Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Padmini Kolhapure, who worked with Esmayeel Shroff in the 1981 film ‘Ahista Ahista’, spoke to ETimes about the sudden loss. "I did Thodisi Bewafaii and Ahista Ahista with him. Ahista Ahista is very close to my heart. He seemed strict in his demeanor but he had a smiling face. He was very sure about what he wanted and he would put it across. We got along very well as actor-director. He was a very sensitive director. It's a huge loss. He left his mark in the industry,” said the veteran actor.