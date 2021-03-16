Esha Gupta is famous for her roles in films like Jannat 2, Commando 2, Rustom, and many others. She will be seen in the film Hera Pheri 3.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's the spring season, but it feels like summer is already here. Didn't get our point? Actress Esha Gupta's latest pictures from her Maldives vacation will make you understand better. Recently, the Jannat 2 actress raised the mercury level as she shared her bikini pictures on Instagram and we are currently SIMPING over her.

Esha Gupta shared her pictures on Monday and in just a few hours of uploading the photos, they went viral. In the pictures, Esha was surely giving some beach outfit goals, she was donning a yellow floral bikini and was looking sultry in it. Her hair was styled in beachy waves and she paired her aesthetic bikini with a gold pendant. Well, her makeup was on point as she kept it minimal and was looking just right out of a dream in it.

She shared the photos with the caption that read, "Hi @reethifaru @ncstravels @anishagandhi3." As soon as she uploaded the picture, fans flooded the comment section with fire emojis.

Have a dekko at her picture here:

One of the users dropped a comment, that read, "Ohh God how are you so pretty."

Another user wrote, "Hi.. my god.. you are super hott."

Yet another wrote, "Omggg India's Kylie Jenner. step on me girl.."

Well, this is not the first time when Esha blessed the feed of netizens with her pictures. Earlier also, the actress shared a picture in which she was donning a blue bikini and with that, she made sure to set the internet on fire. She shared the photo with the caption that read, "Make a wish."

Have a look:

Esha Gupta is famous for her roles in films like Jannat 2, Commando 2, Rustom, and many others. She has several films in her kitty including Hera Pheri 3.

