New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jannat 2 fame actress Esha Gupta has tested Positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. She took her Instagram and broke the news.

Esha on Insta shared a story and wrote, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine."

She requested everyone to stay safe and continued, "I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all."

Esha Gupta has added her name to a long list of celebrities who testes positive for the Covid-19. Earlier today, Singer Arijit Singh and her Wife tested Positive for the same virus. Yesterday, Swara Bhaskar and Madhur Bhandarkar had announced that they have also tested positive for the same virus.

Sharing the news via her social media account, Swara wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolated since 5th Jan evening, taking all the necessary precautions. I’ve informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come in contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe y’all.”

Recently, several other celebs who tested positive for the novel coronavirus are Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Nigam his wife and son, among others had contracted COVID-19.

On the work front, Esha has starred in films like 'Jannat 2', 'Rustom' and 'Baadshaho'. She was last seen in the web series 'Nakaab' and will also be seen in 'Invisible Woman' working with Suniel Shetty.

Posted By: Ashita Singh