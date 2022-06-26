Esha Gupta Oozes The Oomph With Sultry Video From Her Miami Vacation | Watch

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta is bold beautiful, and hot!, and the proof is her recent Instagram post. The actress who is having a gala time in Miami, enthralled her fans with her social media post, and clearly, her fans cannot keep calm. Maintaining the trajectory, Esha shared a drop-dead hot video and watching that her fans go weak in the knew.

Taking to Instagram, Esha dropped a video where the actress is looking gorgeous as ever in a breathtaking avatar. In the video, Esha can be seen donning a sexy orange bikini while she takes a sun bath. The actress walks toward the camera and kisses the lens. At the end of the video, Esha can be seen flaunting her toned body.

Needless to say, the actress is loaded with hotness. Also, Esha's video gives a glimpse of the gorgeous location in the backdrop.

Sharing the video, Esha wrote, 'Sunshine' and dropped a sun emoji.

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the video went online, it garnered lakhs of likes. Fans immediately spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While one fan wrote, gorgeous as ever,” another added, “Stunning and Hot".

This is not the first time when Esha has shared such a picture. The actress always enthralls her fans with beautiful pictures and videos. Earlier this week, Esha posted a couple of pictures in a sexy cutout black dress.

In the last picture, Esha can be seen holding a trophy that says “Most Desirable Women of the Year.”

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on Esha's work front, the actress was last seen in MX Player Original's Aashram season 3. Back in 2012, Esha made her crime-thriller Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda.

Apart from that, the actress was also seen in movies including Rustom, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Humshakals, and Baadshaho.