New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta never fails to stun people with her beauty and charm. Esha always gives fashion goals on her social media as she can pull off both western and traditional attire. The actress, who will star in Aashram Season 3, has hit the headlines once again with her gorgeous pictures. She has shared some stunning pictures on Instagram, and fans are loving these beautiful pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Esha wrote, "M for LOVE". The actress wore a beautiful pendant with the M letter. Esha looks absolutely stunning in the white transparent dress with a plunging neckline. Her winged eyeliner makes her look even more beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Esha shared another post in the same outfit and posted a dove emoticon in the caption. In other pictures, we can see that she has completed the look with a blue bag and blue footwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

As soon as Esha posted these pictures, fans started commenting with heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. One person commented, "Fabulous", meanwhile, another fan wrote, "gorgeous". Moreover, Singer Ananya Birla commented, "Uff" with fire emoji.

Esha made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2012. Then she also starred in commercially hit movies like Raaz 3D and Rustom. She will be seen in Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3. Esha also featured in Armaan Malik's superhit song Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon with Emraan Hashmi. She has previously starred in the Zee5 web series REJECTX and MX player's web series Nakaab. Aashram Season 3 will be her third web series.

Apart from Esha Gupta, Aashram 3 stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar and Darshan Kumar. The previous seasons of Aasharam have been successful, and you can watch all the seasons free on MX player. The series will stream from June 3, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav