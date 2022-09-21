Esha Gupta Leaves Little To Imagine In New Bikini Photo And You Can't Take Your Eyes Off

Esha Gupta is the definition of hotness. The actress has once again raised the temperature by posting jaw-dropping pictures. Esha shared a bunch of pictures of herself where she can be seen soaking in the summer sun. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly stunning.

Taking to Instagram, Esha dropped a picture of herself where she can see wearing off-white swimwear. The actress was seen standing against a wall covered with green vines. Esha in the picture can be seen flaunting her toned body.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Still summer somewhere.” On the other hand, the actress has also mentioned the location in her post, and with that, it seems that she is in Portugal (more on that later).

Take a look at the picture shared by Esha here:

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. While a fan wrote 'Wow', another commented 'gorgeous'. Apart from fans, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress Seema Kiran Sajdeh also took to the comment section and wrote, “Omg gurrlll” with fire and heart-eye emojis. Mozez Singh, who is a well-known filmmaker and product designer also dropped a couple of fire emojis.

Earlier, the actress shared bunched pictures from a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures on her Instagram account.

A few days ago, the actress shared a bunch of pictures of herself running on the streets of Sintra.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote 'A beautiful day'

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, on Esha Gupta's work front, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012. Over the period years, the actress has featured in movies such as Rustom, Commando 2, Total Dhamaal, and Humshakals, among others. Esha will be next seen in Phir Hera Pheri 3.