Esha Gupta, Hrithik Roshan, Other B-Town Celebs Grace Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding Reception | See Pics

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their royal-style wedding in Delhi and Lucknow and for their regal reception, the couple choose The Great Eastern Home in Byculla, Mumbai. It was a star-studded evening when Bollywood actors Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal threw a lavish wedding reception.

The evening witnessed several celebs from the showbiz industry including Hrithik Roshan, Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Swara Bhasker, Vicky Kaushal, and Sudhir Mishra among others.

While Manoj Bajpayee donned a black three-piece outfit with a shirt, trousers, and jacket, Taapsee Pannu looked gorgeous in sky blue traditional lengha. Other B-town celebs looked breathtaking in traditional attires.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal donned designer outfits for their wedding reception. While Richa opted for a colourful handcrafted gown from Anamika Khanna, Ali choose to wear an Indo-western suit featuring a long coat which was designed by Kaushik Velendra.

Back on October 3rd, the spokesperson of the couple made a statement that both Richa and Ali had been married for 2.5 years now. " The couple had been legally married for 2.5 years. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family," the spokesperson said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story," the spokesperson added.

Both Richa and Ali posed hand-in-hand and got clicked by the shutterbugs. Further, the couple also distributed sweets to the media individuals who had come to cover their wedding reception.

Meanwhile, talking about their relationship and finally being married, Ali said, "We are really happy to receive so much love, so many blessings. I had not expected this, but thanks a lot from the bottom of my heart."