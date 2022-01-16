New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Esha Gupta never fails to make heads turn with her scintillating look. An avid social media user, she often drops bold pics leaving her fans drooling. Recently, Jannat 2 actress has been quarantined at home after contracting COVID-19, but this hasn't kept her from sharing some alluring pics. Taking to her Instagram, she has shared a series of sexy images, showing off her perfect curves and sexy back.

In the image, Esha has posted a topless picture, showing off her sexy bareback as she lay on a bed. She captioned the image as, "The Photograph".

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Isn't it a drool-worthy pic, making millions of heart race? As soon as she dropped the post, millions of fans bombarded her comment section. One of the users wrote, "Damnnnnnnnnn Youuuuuu", while another wrote, "Ufffff" along with fire emojis.

On Tuesday, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram to give a glimpse of her quarantine life. The 36-year-old actress was seen lazing around on a couch as her beau Manuel Campos Guallar photographed her. In the image, the actress has gone braless, donning a white shirt and sporting a no-makeup look. She has kept her hair open and struck various poses, raising the temperature. She captioned the image as, "Somehow" and tagged her Spanish boyfriend, giving him picture credits.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages. One of the users wrote, "Exceptionally Beautiful Absolutely Stunning Gorgeous Glamorous Mesmerising Elegant", while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in action in a ZEE5 web series, 'REJCTX'. Next, she will be seen in Nakaab, featuring Malaika Sherawat. In terms of movies, she is reportedly part of Hera Pheri 3 and Desi Magic.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv