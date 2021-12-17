New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jannat 2 fame Esha Gupta is an avid social media user, she very well knows how to keep her followers hooked to her handle. Every now and then, she posts scintillating pics of herself flaunting perfect curves and toned abs. Recently, the actress has set the internet ablaze with a mirror selfie, adorning a black and pink floral bikini.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha dropped a video, wherein she is standing in front of a mirror inside her bathroom and showing off her curvy body. Check out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)



As soon as she dropped the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with appreciating messages. Actress Hansika Motwani dropped fire emojis while celebrity designer Saisha Shinde wrote, "Inspirational alert!" along with heart and fire emojis.

Apart from celebs, one of her fans wrote, "Wowwww" along with fire emojis, while another wrote, "There she is...The perfect women"

Well, this is not the first time, the actress has raised the temperature in the winter season. Earlier, she dropped an alluring post from a recent Formula 1 racing event, wherein she can be seen donning a brown pantsuit. However, what grabbed the netizens eyeballs was the actress went braless. She completed her look with light makeup with bold red lipstick and kept her hair open. She accessorised her look with a necklace, a couple of rings in her figures and a Croco sling bag.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

However, often the actress becomes the easy target of netizens for her sartorial choices. Users mocked her look and even compared her to International singer-actor Rihanna, a user wrote, "Aaj didi @rihannaofficlal bani hai"

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the movie One Day: Justice Delivered, co-starring Anupam Kher. Next, she will be seen in Hera Pheri 3.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv