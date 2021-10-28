New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Erica Fernandes who is famous for playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi in the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has decided to say good-bye to the show. Yes, she recently, shared a long note talking about that she was not happy with her character's portrayal onscreen and that she found it to be 'weak'.

Erica took to her official social media handle to share a lengthy post thanking the team of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi for its support and wrote, "To start with I would like to thank everyone who loved Kuch rang right from its conception. The immense love we were showered with was heart touching. Due to various reasons when the show had to go off air the first time, the power n love from the very same Kuch rang family pulled us back once again on screen nearly after a month of it going off-air. Because of the very same Kuch rang family we were more than thrilled to come back once again with so much enthusiasm. As for Sonakshi a character so dear to you and me, a character that was an inspiration to many, a character who was so strong, smart, balanced … the Sonakshi we once witnessed in seasons 1 & 2, the one we expected to see this season too but unfortunately we had to see the complete opposite of what she was."

She further added, "I hope you'll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. she at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is the sequel to the show of the same name where she was cast opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Erica played the role of his love interest and then later his wife in the first season. Meanwhile, in season 2 the couple was shown to be fighting with one another as the difference between grew further. Apart from the duo, Supriya Pilgaonkar is also in show as her mother-in-law.

