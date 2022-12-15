-
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News LIVE: RRR Gets Nominated At Critics Choice Awards And More
Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 08:52 AM IST
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 08:52 AM IST
'RRR' continues to script history. On Wednesday, the film bagged 5 nominations at the 'Critics Choice Awars 2023', including Best Picture and Best Director. The film was also recently nominated for the Golden Globes 2023 awards. Meanwhile, IMDb's top OTT shows of the year list is out. Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat and Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime made it to the top of the list. Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married in an intimate wedding with beau and gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
15 December 2022