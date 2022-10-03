-
Alia Bhatt Honoured With Time100 Impact Awards 2022
After the massive success of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has added another feather to her cap and was honoured by the Time100 Impact Awards.
(Image Credits: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Bigg Boss 16: Archana and Nimrit Get Into Ugly Argument
Bigg Boss contestants Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur got into an argument over house duties. Archana also wrote 'bekar' on Nimrit's forehead as well, saying that she was unhappy with her house duties changing frequently.
Bigg Boss 16 Written Updates: Archana Writes 'Bekar' On Nimrit's Forehead; MC Stan, Gautam Vig Argue Over Duties
Prabhas-Starrer 'Adipurush' Teaser Is Out
Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the lead role.
Entertainment News: Prabhas' Magnum Opus Film 'Adipurush' Teaser Out NOW
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 03 Oct 2022 10:26 AM IST
Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most awaited films and will hit the theatres next year. The first look and the teaser of Adipurush were unveiled on Sunday in Ayodhya. The movie revolves around the epic saga of Ramayana and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Moreover, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4 and are setting the internet on fire with their pre-wedding ceremony pictures. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone attended the Business of Fashion Gala in Paris with Kylie Jenner, Deepika Padukone and Jared Leto. For the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood and South cinema, catch up with our live blog for all the updates.
03 October 2022