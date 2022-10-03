Entertainment News: Prabhas' Magnum Opus Film 'Adipurush' Teaser Out NOW

Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' is one of the most awaited films and will hit the theatres next year. The first look and the teaser of Adipurush were unveiled on Sunday in Ayodhya. The movie revolves around the epic saga of Ramayana and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Moreover, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot on October 4 and are setting the internet on fire with their pre-wedding ceremony pictures. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone attended the Business of Fashion Gala in Paris with Kylie Jenner, Deepika Padukone and Jared Leto. For the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood and South cinema, catch up with our live blog for all the updates.