Entertainment News: Ponniyin Selvan-1 Enters Rs 200 Crore Club Worldwide

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has been creating new box office records every day and has already collected Rs 230 crores worldwide within three days. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was recently honoured with the TIME100 Impact Awards 2022 and shared pictures from the event as well. While giving the acceptance speech, Alia thanked Ranbir Kapoor and her family and also talked about her imperfections. She later revealed that her baby kicked while she was giving the speech. Moreover, the Brahmastra team Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji reunited for the Durga Puja festival in Mumbai.