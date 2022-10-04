Entertainment News: Ponniyin Selvan-1 Enters Rs 200 Crore Club Worldwide

-
11:50 AM
Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Look So In Love In Their Latest Pictures
Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra are one of the most loved couples in the showbiz. The couple met in the Bigg Boss house and fell in love. They were recently spotted in Mumbai after their dinner date.
10:58 AM
Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan-starrer Mints Around Rs 5.5 cr on Day 4
Vikram Vedha collected around Rs 5.50 crore on Monday and saw approximately a 45 per cent drop in the box office collection. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.
10:26 AM
Ranveer Singh Makes A Grand Entry At Jack
Ranveer Singh recently attended the Jack & Jones store launch in Mumbai. The actor arrived on a stage with fireworks all around. Ranveer made sure that the crowd enjoyed every bit of the event and interacted with fans.
In Pics: Ranveer Singh Sets The Stage On Fire At A Store Launch In Mumbai
10:01 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Manya and Soundarya Punished
During the nomination process, Tina Dutta, Manya Singh and Soundarya Sharma said 'sorry' after nominating each other. Bigg Boss was disappointed by this and punished them to do all the house duties.
09:32 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Day 2: Tina Datta and Manya Singh's Heated Argument
On Day 2 of Bigg Boss, contestants Tina Datta and Manya Singh got into an argument over the waste stuck in the basin. Tina also called Manya 'pagal' during the argument.
09:05 AM
Bigg Boss 16: The First Nominations of Salman Khan's Show
This week, Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan were nominated for eviction from the Bigg Boss house.
08:22 AM
Ponniyin Selvan-1 Enters Rs 200 Crore Club Worldwide
Mani Ratnam's epic periodic drama has collected over Rs 230 crores at the box office worldwide. The movie made this record within three days.
08:17 AM
Black Panther Trailer OUT: MCU Honours Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther 2 stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. The movie will the theatres on November 11, 2022.View this post on Instagram
Entertainment News: Ponniyin Selvan-1 Enters Rs 200 Crore Club Worldwide
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 04 Oct 2022 11:50 AM IST
Tue, 04 Oct 2022 11:50 AM IST
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus has been creating new box office records every day and has already collected Rs 230 crores worldwide within three days. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was recently honoured with the TIME100 Impact Awards 2022 and shared pictures from the event as well. While giving the acceptance speech, Alia thanked Ranbir Kapoor and her family and also talked about her imperfections. She later revealed that her baby kicked while she was giving the speech. Moreover, the Brahmastra team Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji reunited for the Durga Puja festival in Mumbai. For the latest Bollywood, Hollywood and South Cinema news, catch up with our live blog for the new updates.
04 October 2022