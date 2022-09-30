Entertainment News LIVE: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer 'Adipurush' First Look Out

The much-awaited first look of Pan-India superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' has been released by the makers on Friday morning. Marking the 'Aarambh' of the magical journey, Prabhas's look as Lord Ram looks absolutely stunning. The makers have further revealed that the first poster and teaser of the film will be revealed on October 2, at 7:11 PM. It is being reported that Prabhas, along with the cast and crew of the film will be attending the Ram Leela in New Delhi and reveal the new details of the film.

For all the latest news in the world of Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and the world of entertainment, catch up with or live blog for all the new updates.