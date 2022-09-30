-
10:05 AM
Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' Releases In Theaters TODAY
Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan: I', released in theaters on Friday. Starring Vikram, Aishwary Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles, the Tamil-drama is being touted as an epic period action film.
-
09:51 AM
Khloe Kardashian Was Secretly Engaged to Tristan Thompson: Reports
Reality TV Star Khloe Kardashian, who has had an on and pff relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, was reportedly engaged to him for about 9 months.
According to a report by US' People Magazine, Khloe had turned down Tristan's first proposal, but had accepted it the second time and was secretly engaged to him.
-
09:35 AM
Mika Singh Buys A Private Island With A Lake
Popular singer Mika Singh took to his Instagram account on Thursday to post pictures and videos from his recently bought private island. The island comes with a lake, 7 boats and 10 horses, the singer revealed.
Take a look:
-
09:18 AM
Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Releases In Theaters TODAY
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer action-thriller film, 'Vikram Vedha', released in theaters on September 30. The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati.
-
09:01 AM
Salman Khan Sends His Best Wishes To 'Chhelo Show' Makers
Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to send his best wishes to India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 in the best international feature category.
See his post:
-
08:43 AM
Prabhas Reveals First Look Of 'Adipurush'
The first look of Om Raut's directorial Adipurush was unveiled on Friday. Prabhas took to his Instagram account and shared the posters of the film. The movie will release in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on January 12, 2023 and also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan.
Take a look:
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News LIVE: Prabhas And Kriti Sanon-Starrer 'Adipurush' First Look Out
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 10:05 AM IST
The much-awaited first look of Pan-India superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' has been released by the makers on Friday morning. Marking the 'Aarambh' of the magical journey, Prabhas's look as Lord Ram looks absolutely stunning. The makers have further revealed that the first poster and teaser of the film will be revealed on October 2, at 7:11 PM. It is being reported that Prabhas, along with the cast and crew of the film will be attending the Ram Leela in New Delhi and reveal the new details of the film.
For all the latest news in the world of Bollywood, Hollywood, South Cinema and the world of entertainment, catch up with or live blog for all the new updates.
30 September 2022