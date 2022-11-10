-
09:55 AM
Salman Khan Makes Boxing Star Nikhat Zareen's Dream Come True
Watch: Salman Khan and Nikhat Zareen dance to his iconic 90's song on the sets of his film
09:24 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9 Written Updates
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9 Written Update: Abdu’s Captaincy Put To Test, Priyanka-Ankit Call Him ‘Biased’ And More
09:03 AM
Shehnaaz Gill Launches Her First Chat Show, 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'
'Dreams do come true': Shehnaaz Gill pens a heartfelt note as she launches her first ever chat show, 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill'.View this post on Instagram
08:48 AM
Huge Fight At Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding? 'Phone Bhoot' Star Reveals
Read: Katrina Kaif Reveals A HUGE Fight Took Place At Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; Here’s What Happened Next
08:25 AM
Alia Bhatt To Get Home With Her Daughter Today?
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed their first child, a daughter. The 'Darlings' star has been in the hospital since.
On Thursday morning, Alia and Ranbir's car was spotted arriving at the hospital, with speculations of Alia Bhatt getting discharged from the hospital and going back home with her daughter today.
08:10 AM
Sita Ramam Hindi To Be Out On OTT Soon
Read: Sita Ramam Hindi OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan And Mrunal Thakur’s Love Story
07:55 AM
Suriya All Set To Return With 'Singam 4'
Read: Singam 4: Suriya To Return As Super Cop, Director Hari Gopalakrishnan Begins Scripting The Tamil Action Film
07:40 AM
Deepika Padukone To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Mother In 'Brahmastra 2'
Read: The Big Reveal:Deepika Padukone’s Mysterious Glimpse In The Extended OTT Version of Brahmastra 2
07:29 AM
Uunchai Screening Held In Mumbai
The screening for Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher-starrer film 'Uunchai' was held in Mumbai last night.
Entertainment News LIVE: Alia Bhatt To Be Discharged TODAY, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Outside Hospital
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 09:55 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's car was spotted arriving at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 'RRR' star is expected to get discharged along with her daughter and return to their home today. Screening of the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa starrer film 'Uunchai' was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The star-studded screening was attended by several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. The screening was held by Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares academy and also marked Sooraj Barjatya's production house Rajshri Films' 75 years in the industry. 'Uunchai' will be released in cinemas tomorrow and will clash with pan-India film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' and Marvel's latest wonder, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: