Entertainment News LIVE: Alia Bhatt To Be Discharged TODAY, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Outside Hospital

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's car was spotted arriving at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning. The 'RRR' star is expected to get discharged along with her daughter and return to their home today. Screening of the Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa starrer film 'Uunchai' was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The star-studded screening was attended by several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. The screening was held by Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares academy and also marked Sooraj Barjatya's production house Rajshri Films' 75 years in the industry. 'Uunchai' will be released in cinemas tomorrow and will clash with pan-India film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' and Marvel's latest wonder, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

