Entertainment News Live: Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' Teaser To Release Today, Yami Gautam Turns 34 And More

Bollywood star Yami Gautam turned 34 today, The actor was recently seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi' and won hearts with her performance in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'A Thursday'. The teaser for Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, 'Cirkus' will be released by the makers today. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, marks the second big screen outing for the duo, after their 2018-superhit film, 'Simmba'. 'Cirkus' also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theaters next month on Christmas and will feature Ranveer Singh in double roles. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's 'Bhediya' released in theaters on Friday and has seen a decent growth in its box-office collection over the weekend. 'Drishyam 2' continues to perform at the box-office.

