  • News
  • Entertainment
LIVE BLOG

Entertainment News Live: Katrina Kaif's PhoneBhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Releases In Theatres Today

Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 10:43 AM IST
Entertainment News Live: Katrina Kaif's PhoneBhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Releases In Theatres Today

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film 'PhoneBhoot' releases in cinemas today. The film is a horror-comedy and has been helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie will clash at the box-office with Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Mili'. The film is touted as a survival-drama and has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Diuble XL' also releases today. On OTT, pan-India films, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan I' will release on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

04 November 2022
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.