Entertainment News Live: Katrina Kaif's PhoneBhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Releases In Theatres Today

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film 'PhoneBhoot' releases in cinemas today. The film is a horror-comedy and has been helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie will clash at the box-office with Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Mili'. The film is touted as a survival-drama and has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Diuble XL' also releases today. On OTT, pan-India films, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan I' will release on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

