Entertainment News Live: Katrina Kaif's PhoneBhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Releases In Theatres Today

10:43 AM
Kartik Aaryan Visits Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas In Ahmedabad
Hi @TheAaryanKartik, thank you for visiting our #NYCinemas theatre in Ahmedabad. Next time, we should do this exercise together. It’ll be pic.twitter.com/oYIoYUYBaM— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 4, 2022
10:26 AM
Inside Kareena Kapoor's Day Out With Sister Karisma Kapoor In LondonView this post on Instagram
09:40 AM
Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' Now On OTT
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' is now streaming on OTT.
Check details: Brahmastra On OTT: Release Date And Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Blockbuster Film
09:25 AM
Ranveer Singh's Man Bun Is Absolute Hair GoalsView this post on Instagram
09:02 AM
Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa Of Romance With Karan Mehra
'I Had No Clue About What Was Going On Between Them’
Read: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen makes explosive remarks about wife Charu Asopa of being romantically involved with tv star Karan Mehra.
08:48 AM
Alia Bhatt Looks Too Cute To Handle In Her New PostView this post on Instagram
08:22 AM
Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Screening Attended By Bollywood Celebs
Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ Screening Attended By Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal And More | See Pics
08:06 AM
Working On ‘Mili’ Took Toll On My Mental Health: Janhvi Kapoor
In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her recently released film 'Mili' took a toll on her mind. “I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell," told the 25-year-old to PTI.
“If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure,” said Janhvi in the interview.
07:54 AM
'Double XL' Out In Theatres Today
Headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, comedy-drama film 'Double XL' releases in cinemas today.View this post on Instagram
07:43 AM
Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Releases Today
Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal's survivor-drama film 'Mili' releases in theatres today.View this post on Instagram
07:33 AM
Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot Releases Today
Katrina Kaif's horror-comedy film 'Phonebhoot' releases in cinemas today. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.View this post on Instagram
Entertainment News Live: Katrina Kaif's PhoneBhoot, Janhvi Kapoor's Mili Releases In Theatres Today
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 10:43 AM IST
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer film 'PhoneBhoot' releases in cinemas today. The film is a horror-comedy and has been helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie will clash at the box-office with Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Mili'. The film is touted as a survival-drama and has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Diuble XL' also releases today. On OTT, pan-India films, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram-starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan I' will release on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
04 November 2022