LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News LIVE: Pathaan First Song 'Besharam Rang' Featuring Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Out Today And More
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 10:25 AM IST
Mon, 12 Dec 2022 10:25 AM IST
The first song from one of 2023's highly anticipated films, 'Pathaan' will be released today. The song titled 'Besharam Rang' will feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a never seen before avatar. The film also features John Abraham and is slated to release on January 25, 2023. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on December 11. While Virat shared an unseen picture from their pre-wedding festivities, Anushka shared a compilation of memes to mark the special day.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
12 December 2022