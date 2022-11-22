  • News
Entertainment News Live: Kartik Aaryan Turns 32, Drishyam 2 Continues Dream Run At Box Office And More

Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 09:34 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan turned 32 on November 22. The actor, who recently headlined 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been on a high ever since his film 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' became a massive success at the box office. Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' continues its dream run at the box office. The film will be touching the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box-office this week itself. Ajay Devgn's upcoming film 'Bholaa' teaser will be out today.

Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

22 November 2022
