08:10 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Dec 4 Written Update
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Dec 4 Written Updates: Shekhar Suman Stages His Roasting Performance Yet Again; Contestants Get Invited Inside The Confession Room
07:49 AM
Hansika Motwani Gets Married
Happy Married life dear Hansika wishing you only happiness in the new phase of your life— Dhivya Srinivasan (@dhivi_13) December 4, 2022
Thank you for giving such master blasters with our Jayamravi
Engeyum kadhal
Romeo Juliet
Bhogan#HansikaMotwani #JayamRavi pic.twitter.com/6B6RKmT4gp
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News Live: Moving In With Malaika Premieres Today, Hansika Motwani Gets Married And More
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 08:10 AM IST
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 08:10 AM IST
South sensation and popular actor Hansika Motwani got married to her longtime boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya in a lavish ceremony on Sunday. The wedding was held in a fort in Jaipur and was attended by the duo’s close family and friends. Several pictures and videos from the ceremony have been going viral on social media, where Hansika Motwani can be seen dressed in a beautiful red ensemble. Malaika Arora’s new reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’ premiere today on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar, where the actor will give a sneak peek of her daily life to the audiences.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
05 December 2022