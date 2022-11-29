-
09:53 AM
Ananya Panday's Funky BTS Has Our HeartsView this post on Instagram
-
09:25 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 28 Written Update
Read: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes captain of the house again; Tina Datta lashes out at Shiv Thakare and more highlights
-
09:02 AM
Here's How Aditya Dhar Wished His 'Koshur Koor' Yami Gautam On Her BirthdayView this post on Instagram
-
08:42 AM
Alia Bhatt Radiates New Mommy Glow
Take a look: Alia Bhatt Makes FIRST Public Appearance After Daughter Raha's Birth At Sister Shaheen's Birthday Party | See Pics
-
08:21 AM
‘The Kashmir Files’ Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar React To IFFI Jury’s ‘Propaganda’ Remark
Read: Not Vulgarity But Reality: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar React To IFFI Jury’s ‘Propaganda’ Remark
-
08:01 AM
Happy Birthday, Fawad Khan!
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' star Fawad Khan turns 41 today.View this post on Instagram
-
07:34 AM
The Kashmir Files Labelled 'Propoganda' At IFFI Goa 2022
Read: IFFI Jury Head Slams 'Kashmir Files', Calls It 'Vulgar, Propaganda'
More In News
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News Live: IFFI Jury Calls 'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar And More
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 09:53 AM IST
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 09:53 AM IST
One of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022, The Kashmir Files was slammed by the jury at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa. The jury called it "propaganda" and a "vulgar movie". Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the IFFI jury, said "all of them" were "disturbed and shocked" to see the film screened at the festival. The film, directed by Viveh Agnihotri, featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi and was the most profitable Hindi film of 2022. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus teaser was released by the makers on Monday, The trailer will be unveiled on December 2.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
29 November 2022