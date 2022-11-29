Entertainment News Live: IFFI Jury Calls 'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar And More

One of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022, The Kashmir Files was slammed by the jury at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa. The jury called it "propaganda" and a "vulgar movie". Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the IFFI jury, said "all of them" were "disturbed and shocked" to see the film screened at the festival. The film, directed by Viveh Agnihotri, featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi and was the most profitable Hindi film of 2022. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus teaser was released by the makers on Monday, The trailer will be unveiled on December 2.

