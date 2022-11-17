Entertainment News LIVE: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Celebs Attend ELLE Beauty Awards

It was a star-studded affair at the ELLE Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Many Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Karu, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra amongst others were present at the event. The stars were at their stylish best at the beauty awards and made the event a starry affair. Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2' is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, on November 18. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly zeroed down on a name for their baby girl and it has a special connection with her grandfather, late Rishi Kapoor.

