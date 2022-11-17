-
10:28 AM
1899 On Netflix
Read: 1899 On Netflix: Release Date And Time In India, Star Cast, Plot And More
-
10:02 AM
When Anupam Kher Met Anushka Sharma And Virat KohliView this post on Instagram
-
09:27 AM
Pakistan Lifts Ban On Its Official Oscar's Entry. Here's Why
Read: Joyland: Banned For Transgender Romance, Pakistan's Official Oscars Pick Gets A Theaterical Release Date After Cuts
-
09:04 AM
Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma On Ventilator
Read: Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma On Ventilator After Suffering Multiple Cardiac Arrests
-
08:49 AM
Mission Majnu To Release Directly On OTT?
Read: Mission Majnu Release Date: When And Where You Can Watch Sidharth Malhotra And Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer On OTT
-
08:25 AM
Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dover Diaries
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's next in Dover, took to Instagram to share BTS pics from her shoot.
Take a look:View this post on Instagram
-
08:07 AM
Kartik Aaryan And Deepika Padukone Arrive At ELLE Beauty Awards 2022
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News LIVE: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Celebs Attend ELLE Beauty Awards
Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 10:28 AM IST
It was a star-studded affair at the ELLE Beauty Awards held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Many Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Karu, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra amongst others were present at the event. The stars were at their stylish best at the beauty awards and made the event a starry affair. Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Drishyam 2' is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, on November 18. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have reportedly zeroed down on a name for their baby girl and it has a special connection with her grandfather, late Rishi Kapoor.
For latest updates and highlights from the world of entertainment, take a look at our LIVE blog:
17 November 2022