09:37 AM
4 Bollywood Divas Aditya Roy Kapur Was Rumored To Be Dating
Aditya Roy Kapur has been linked to several Bollywood celebrities in the past. From Shraddha Kapur to Ananya Panday, take a look at 5 rumored linkups of Aditya Roy Kapoor.
09:21 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana Confirms Dinesh Vijan's 'Horror Universe'
Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to join this horror universe and revealed that the makers will make an official announcement soon.
09:04 AM
Amitabh Bachchan Mourns The Loss Of His Pet Dog
T 4469 - हमारे एक छोटे से दोस्त, काम के क्षण !— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2022
फिर ये बड़े होते हैं ; और फिर एक दिन छोड़ के चले जाते हैं pic.twitter.com/IK3YJtrzEv
08:47 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Nomination Task
Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants of the week.
08:32 AM
Bigg Boss 16: An ugly verbal spat between Archana and Priyanka
Archana and Priyanka lock horns once again and Archana brings Priyanka's parents into the conversation. She says 'Maa Baap ne kuch nahi sikhaya kya' and 'Haraam ka kha le'.
08:15 AM
Qala TRAILER OUTView this post on Instagram
07:58 AM
Grammy Awards 2023 Nominations List Out
The Recording Academy has revealed the full list of nominations for the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards.
07:46 AM
Here's How Rajkummar Rao And Patralekha Marked Their First Wedding Anniversary
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 15. Taking to their Instagram, the duo shared a special montage from their wedding ceremony.View this post on Instagram
07:32 AM
Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 37
Bollywood sensation Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his 37th birthday today. The actor was recently seen in director Kapil Verma's 'Rashtra Kavach Om'.
Entertainment News Live: Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 37 And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 09:37 AM IST
Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur will be celebrating his 37th birthday today. The actor, who debuted in the Hindi film industry with Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'London Dreams' has been a fan-favorite thanks to his 2013-film 'Aashiqui 2'. On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu's father Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away. He was 80. The veteran actor breathed his last in Hyderabad and was surrounded by his family. Several top South stars including Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda arrived at Mahesh Babu's residence to pay their respects.
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
16 November 2022