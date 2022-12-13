Entertainment News LIVE: RRR Makes It To Golden Globe 2023 Nominations In 2 Categories And More

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus film 'RRR' has been garnering international recognitions. On Monday, the film led by Ram Charan and Jr NTR bagged nominations in two categories at the esteemed Golden Globes Award 2023, for best picture and best original song. Meanwhile, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni annnounced that they are expecting their first child together after 10 years of marriage. Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage rumors refuse to die down, with the latest news hinting at a January 2023 wedding.

