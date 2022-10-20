Entertainment News Live: Kriti Sanon And Ramesh Taurani's Star-Studded Diwali Party And More

Kriti Sanon threw a special Diwali bash at her residence on Wednesday night. The event was attended by her close friends including Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too hosted an eventful Diwali party that was atttended by several A-listers inlcuding newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, who directed their directorial debut film 'Student of the Year' took to his social media account to post a long emotional note for all three stars. Alia Bhatt too took to her Instagram account to thank the audiences for their love. Varun Dhawan launched the trailer of his upcoming creature comedy film, 'Bhediya'.

