-
10:41 AM
‘Pathaan’ Teaser To Be Out On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday? Here's What We Know
Shah Rukh Khan will turn 57 on November 2. With the big day coming up very soon, fans are speculating that the actor is going to unveil the teaser of his much-awaited action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ on his birthday.
-
10:12 AM
Shehnaaz Gill And Vicky Kaushal Are Two Punjabis In The House!
Shehnaaz Gill posed along with Vicky Kaushal at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 bash.
Take a look at her post:View this post on Instagram
-
09:58 AM
Rakul Preet Singh Is A Slayer In Whiter, These Pics Are ProofView this post on Instagram
-
09:07 AM
Sidharth Malhotra's Heartfelt Note On Completing 10 Years In Bollywood, Read
Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's heartfelt note to than the audiences and his fans as he completed 10 years in Bollywood.View this post on Instagram
-
08:47 AM
Katrina Kaif Shares Fun BTS Video With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khattar, WatchView this post on Instagram
-
08:18 AM
Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali 2022 Bash
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made for a good-looking pair as they arrived together at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party on Wednesday night.
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
07:54 AM
Kriti Sanon's Diwali 2022 Bash
Kriti Sanon hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at her residence on Wednesday night along with sister Nupur and their mother. Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh were among those who attended the event.
-
India
-
Heavy Rains Batter Bengaluru, Roads Flooded, Cars Damaged In Wall Collapse; More Showers In Next 5 Days
-
China Blocks India-US Bid To Designate LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed's Son As UN-Listed Terrorist, Second In Two Days
-
-
-
Maharashtra Logs 18 Cases Of XBB Sub-Variant Of Omicron In Last 15 Days, Experts Predict Rise In Winters
-
-
-
Entertainment News Live: Kriti Sanon And Ramesh Taurani's Star-Studded Diwali Party And More
Thu, 20 Oct 2022 10:41 AM IST
Kriti Sanon threw a special Diwali bash at her residence on Wednesday night. The event was attended by her close friends including Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani too hosted an eventful Diwali party that was atttended by several A-listers inlcuding newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, who directed their directorial debut film 'Student of the Year' took to his social media account to post a long emotional note for all three stars. Alia Bhatt too took to her Instagram account to thank the audiences for their love. Varun Dhawan launched the trailer of his upcoming creature comedy film, 'Bhediya'.
For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog: