Entertainment News Live: Bollywood Celebrities Attend NYKAA Femina Beauty Awards 2022, Avatar 2 Screening And More

Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and more attended the NYKAA Femina Beauty Awards held on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The event was a fashionable event and saw celebrities bring their A-game to the red carpet. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday along with rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur, BFF Shanaya Kapur and family flew off to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. Aryan Khan launched his first luxury lifestyle brand, partnering with a leading vodka global brand on Tuesday.

