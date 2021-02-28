Ameesha Patel made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in which she was starred opposite Hrithik Roshan.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Ameesha Patel has now finally reacted to the report of defrauding a businessman. Taking to the microblogging site, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress shared a post in which she mocked the people who spread rumours. In her note, she said that people should get a life, and they should enjoy every moment of god's gift.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress wrote, "As a public figure I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS.. GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. Cheers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

Earlier, some reports claimed that Ameesha took money from producer Ajay Kumar Singh. The producer claimed that the Gadar actor asked him to invest in her film Desi Magic in 2017. According to Ajay's petition, he transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actress but she neither did the film nor returned his money.

Ameesha has been a part of several films. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in which she was starred opposite Hrithik Roshan. After this, she was starred in many hit films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage, among others. The actress even bagged the Filmfare Special Performance Award for her role in the film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

The Humraaz actress has also been a part of Akshay Kumar's 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the film, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja, and Rajpal Yadav played pivotal roles.

The Gadar actress also appeared on the Bigg Boss 13 show in which she was the 'maalkin' of the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma