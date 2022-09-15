Engineer’s Day Special: Top B-Town Celebs Who Studied Engineering Before Entering Bollywood

Every year, on September 15, India celebrates the national engineers day. The day marks the celebration of the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Engineers day is celebrated around the world to encourage and appreciate the innovative contributions of all the professionals in the industry.

Bollywood too, has a special connection with the world of engineering. Several celebrities who have now become popular actors, started their professional journey by pursuing a degree in engineering.

From Sushant Singh Rajput to Kriti Sanon, take a look at these top Bollywood celebrities who studied engineering before becoming big stars.

Sushant Singh Rajput

It is no secret that Sushant Singh Rajput was a personification of brilliance. The later actor was a bright student and had scored an All-India Rank 7 in Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Examination back in the year 2003. He further went on to pursue Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Delhi College of Engineering but couldn’t complete his degree as he dropped out of college to follow his lifelong dream of becoming an actor.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who has carved a niche for herself with critically acclaimed performances in Mimi and Bareilly Ki Barfi, also possesses a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. In an interview with a leading portal, Kriti said “I was very 'padhaaku' (studious), at least till the second year of college. I couldn't sleep if I hadn't finished my course. I couldn't eat either. I used to walk and learn things.”

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sensation pursued his education in Btech in Biotechnology. In an interview, Kartik had said that he told his parents that he will complete his education from Mumbai, so that he could secretly pursue his dreams.

Vicky Kaushal

‘Uri’ hearthtrob, Vicky Kaushal too has a degree in engineering. It is not very well known that Vicky pursued his education in Btech in Telecommunications.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering which she completed from Delhi.