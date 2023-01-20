Engga Hostel OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Tamil Version Of 'Hostel Daze'

Engga Hostel, the Tamil version of the popular show 'Hostel Daze', is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. The series will revolve around the life of six engineering students, who are freshers in college. Engga Hostel stars Sacchin Nachiappan, Avinaash Ramesh and Samyuktha Viswanathan in the lead role.

Engga Hostel OTT release date:

Engga Hostel will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 27.

The official synopsis of Engga Hostel reads, "Engga Hostel delves into the relatable and curious life inside a Tamil Nadu engineering hostel by capturing the trials and tribulations of 6 engineering students and their struggles with identity, friendship, love, life and academics. This series explores the relatable absurdities, mundanities, curious challenges, clashes and conflicts that most students face, faced and will face in an engineering college. After all, an Engineering hostel is not just a hostel but a rite of passage into adulthood and real life."

Apart from Sacchin Nachiappan, Avinaash Ramesh and Samyuktha Viswanathan, Engga Hostel also stars Saranya Ravichandran, Dravid Selvam, Goutham Raj Csv, Vidur, Chu Khoy Sheng, Sreelal, Jaya Kumar.

Engga Hostel is directed by Sathish Chandrasekhar and produced by Arunabh Kumar. The original series 'Hostel Daze' is a massive hit and returned for the third season on Prime Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HostelDaze (@hosteldaze)

“Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in their third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season,” the description of Hostel Daze 3 reads.

It stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay and Ahsaas Channa in lead roles. In the third season, Utsav Sarkar replaced Adarsh Gourav in the show, who essayed the role of Ankit Pandey aka DOPA.