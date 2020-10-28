Mouni Roy rose to fame with her role of Sati in the show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and later she played the role Naagin as well.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently posted a picture in which she was flaunting a diamond ring on social media, and fans were speculating that she is engaged. However, we got all the answers and we are ready to burst your bubble.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni Roy posted a picture in which she was showing off her classy diamond ring but it was actually for a jewellery brand. Her caption reads, "Can’t believe that finally there is one Brand in India which is specialised in Engagement Rings. I am drooling over their collection why don’t you check out yourself? @ornaz_com You can now customize your design by booking Virtual Appointment, and their experts will give you a personalized experience of choosing an Engagement Ring. #ORNAZ #ORNAZengagementrings #ORNAZrings #diamondrings #solitairerings #ornazreviewed #giacertified #engagementrings #bride #SheSaidYes #ad"

From her picture, it is clear that this is a picture from an ad shoot.

Mouni Roy rose to fame with her role of Sati in the show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and later she played the role Naagin as well. In 2018, she made a debut in Bollywood film Gold in which she was starred opposite Akshay Kumar. She was also seen in films like Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen on London Confidential. She is gearing up for her upcoming film Brahmastra. In the film, she is going to play the role of Damyanti. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release by December 2020.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma