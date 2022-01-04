New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's 'Tiger-3' is one of the movies that is much-awaited. The film has been making headlines eversince it was announced. Salman Khan has already begun shooting for Tiger 3 and now it has been reported that Emraan Hashmi will join Salman to shoot some action sequences for the movie this week.

According to ETimes report, "Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Earlier, Emraan has shared photos on his social media flaunting his chiseled body and hinting that he is all set to take on Salman Khan in the next schedule of the film. However, Emraan never confirmed or denied the fact of him working with Salman on Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, there were rumors that Shah Rukh Khan will also be joining Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 to shoot for his cameo in the action thriller. But as per several media reports, there has been a change in the plan. SRK will now shoot with Salman in the next month which is February now. Also, Katrina Kaif will be joining the cast for shoot of Tiger 3 soon.

Apart from this, It has been reported that Salman Khan will begin work on his next project after wrapping 'Tiger-3' in Feb end. Salman Khan has some interesting ventures lined up for the year.

Salman will be seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and in 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez. He is also set to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Pathan. Earlier, Salman had confirmed his cameo in Pathan. Also, he will be seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

