Emraan Hashmi Quashes Reports Of Stone Pelting On Him In Kashmir, Calls Them 'Inaccurate'

Emraan Hashmi Quashes Reports Of Being Pelted By Stones In Kashmir





Emraan Hashmi, who is currently shooting for his next, ‘Ground Zero’ in Kashmir, was rumored to have been attacked by stones. It was widely reported that the actor was under attack in Pahalgam while on a visit to a nearby market.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Emraan clarified the news and cleared the air about any such happenings. The ‘Murder’ star tweeted, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate.”

The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate . — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) September 20, 2022

Fans of Emraan Hashmi sighed with relief with the actors’ statement. One Twitter user wrote, “Thanks for confirmation tweet Emraan bhai!! Please stay safe & always be blessed!!” Another wrote, “Thank God, You're safe. Still I'll say Stay Safe and Take Care bhai. May Allah protect you from all kind of situation. Ameen.”

“Bollywood ka aisa Hero jo kabi koi controversy main ni rahta personally love u sir,” read a comment. “Thank God!! It Was Inaccurate News Stay Safe Boss @emraanhashmi,” wrote one user.

Emraan Hashmi is shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Ground Zero’ in Kashmir. The film has been directed by Tejas Deoskar, who shot to fame post directing Madhuri Dixit’s debut Marathi film ‘Bucket List’. ‘Ground Zero’ also stars Sai Tamhankar.

Apart from this, Emraan will also be seen as the main antagonist in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Tiger 3’. The film is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is slated to release next year in April.

Emraan has also teamed up with Akshay Kumar for Dharma Productions’ ‘Selfie’, which is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, ‘Driving Licence’. The fil is being directed by ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ fame Raj Mehta.