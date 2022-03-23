New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Birthday, Emraan Hashmi! Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will turn a year older tomorrow. He has always impressed everyone with his amazing acting skills and has been a part of some commercially successful films. From romantic films to horror films, Emraan has proved his versatility in all kinds of genres. Films like Jannat, Raaz Series, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai and Humari Adhuri Kahani are loved by the audience. Apart from his acting skills, the audience is always looking forward to the soulful tracks from his movies.

The actor, who will soon share the screen with Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film Selfiee, has given many mesmerizing and chartbuster songs through his movies and has also featured in some super hit albums. On Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, we bring some evergreen songs from his film.

1. Haan Tu Hain

This soulful track from the movie Jannat is one of the most popular songs that features Emraan Hashmi. The popular singer KK has given his beautiful voice to this song, and he has been the playback singer for many of Emraan Hashmi’s films. The song has 95 million views on YouTube.

2. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

The song featuring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta is beautifully sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik. It has over 300 million views and more than 2 million likes on YouTube.

3. Ishq Sufiyana

The song is composed by the famous music director duo, Vishal-Shekhar. Kamal Khan lent his amazing voice to the song, and the lyrics are beautifully penned by Rajat Arora.

4. Jo Bheji Thi Dua

Emraan Hashmi proved his acting skills with this political thriller movie, Shanghai. But the song, Jo Bheji Thi Dua, from this movie also touched the heart of the audience. Nandini Srikar, Arijit Singh and Shekhar Ravjiani lent their voice to this beautiful track and it is also composed by the talented duo Vishal-Shekhar.

5. Beete Lamhe

This is one of the underrated songs from Emraan Hashmi’s movies. One cannot go wrong with the voice of KK in Emraan’s films, and this song is worth listening to on repeat. The song is composed by Mithoon and written by Sayeed Qadri.

6. Lut Gaye

This song broke all the records and was trending on all the social media platforms. Emraan showcases his amazing acting skills in the song. It has more than 1 billion views and approximately 10 million likes on YouTube.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav