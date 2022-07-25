Emmys 2022: When And Where To Watch 74th Emmy Awards In India

The 74th Emmy Awards, celebrating the best in International television, will be presented at an event on September 12. This year, the 74th Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles. Also called Emmys, these awards recognise excellence in television. They are the pre-eminent awards in the medium, being equivalent to Academy Awards (also called Oscars) for films, Tony Awards for theatre and Grammy Awards for music.

This year, 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. All the Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.

"Taking this thought further, we are delighted to LIVE to stream the 74th Emmy Awards across three territories - India, Malaysia and the Philippines. There have been some phenomenal performances both in front of and behind the camera," the OTT streamer president said.

The nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on July 12. The frontrunners of the popular show include Succession, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Barry, and Euphoria while Adam Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, and Jason Bateman have also scored nominations in the acting category.

HBO's critically-acclaimed series "Succession" amassed a whopping 25 nods, while Netflix smashes hit Korean drama "Squid Game" created history as it became the first non-English language series to receive a nomination for the top Emmy honour -- Outstanding Drama Series.

Also, Zendaya became the youngest to get a second Emmy nomination for her stint in Disney's Euphoria.

From Lionsgate Play, political series "Gaslit", starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, bagged four nominations -- Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series.