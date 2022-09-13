Emmys 2022: Succession And Ted Lasso Win Big, Squid Game Bags 6 Awards

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 10:16 AM IST
THE 74th PRIMETIME Emmy Awards took place today and the nominations were dominated by popular shows like Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Squid Game. Meanwhile, Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae grabbed the award for the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her stellar performance in Euphoria. Ted Lasso and Succession won big at the Emmy Awards 2022 as well. Check the complete list of winners here.
Emmy Awards 2022: Winners
Outstanding Drama Series: Succession
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Squid Game: Red Light, Green Light – Hwang Dong Hyuk
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Lee Yoo Mi, Squid Game
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Succession: All the Bells Say – Jesse Armstrong
Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Ted Lasso: No Weddings and a Funeral – MJ Delaney
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Laurie Metcalfe, Hacks
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary: Pilot – Quinta Brunson
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The White Lotus – Mike White
Outstanding Competition Program: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls
Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The White Lotus – Mike White
Outstanding Television Movie: Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The White Lotus – Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel – Jerrod Carmichael
Outstanding Animated Program: Arcane
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman, What If...?
Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama, Our Great National Parks
Outstanding Variety Special (Live): The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Adele: One Night Only
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: Love on the Spectrum
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: George Carlin's American Dream
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: The Beatles: Get Back
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking: When Claude Got Shot
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Patricia Clarkson, State of the Union
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series: Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon A Time In Late Night
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Love, Death + Robots
Governors Award: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media