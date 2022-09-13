Emmy Awards 2022: Zendaya Creates History, Becomes First Black Woman To Win Emmy For Lead Actress Twice

Zendaya has created history by winning another award at the Emmy Awards 2022. The actress-singer is the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards. The 26-year-old star won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in 'Euphoria'.

Zendaya plays the role of Rue Benett in the show and won for first Emmy in 2020 for Euphoria. Moreover, she is also nominated for her work as an executive producer in Euphoria 2. She received two nominations for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for songs 'I'm tired' and 'Elliot's Song' which were featured in Euphoria Season 2.

While giving the speech, Zendaya said, "My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me."

She added, "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."

Apart from Zendaya, Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve'), Laura Linney ('Ozark'), Melanie Lynskey ('Yellowjackets'), Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve'), and Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show') were nominated in the same category.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae won the Best actor award in the Drama series for his performance in Squid Game. Julia Garner and Matthew Macfadyen won the Best actress and actor awards in the drama series for their performance in Ozark and Succession respectively.