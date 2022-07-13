Emmy Awards 2022: Succession Leads, Squid Game Debuts And Zendaya Shines In Emmy Nominations

Emmy Awards 2022 Nominations were announced on Tuesday and some of the popular shows such as Succession, Euphoria, Starnger Things made the list this year. HBO's hit drama 'Succession' has dominated the 2022 Emmy nominations with 25 nods. While, Netflix's Squid Game become the first non-English series to be nominated for multiple Emmys. And Zendaya shined to become youngest ever two-time acting nominee.

Succession's 25 nominations include best drama series and other nominees include Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in the best actor in a drama series category, J. Smith Cameron and Sarah Snook in best-supporting actress in a drama, and Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden in best-supporting actor in a drama series. In total, the show received 14 Emmy nominations in the acting categories.

The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and a whopping 18 in its second. This season, HBO submitted 38 entries for the series. Succession captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.

On the other hand, Squid Game's winning streak continued as it earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations, including for the Outstanding Drama Series. Star Lee Jung-Jae got a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, while Jung Ho-Yeon was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-Su both received nods in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category

Zendaya has once again worked her acting charisma as she earned her second Emmy nomination for her role in HBO's teen drama 'Euphoria'. With this particular nomination, Zendaya, 25, has become the youngest ever two-time acting nominee. She also clinched the title of the youngest woman who ever nominated for producing at the Emmys.

For her role as Rue in 'Euphoria', she already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category. Zendaya also nabbed a pair of nominations for producing and writing original lyrics for two songs featured in Euphoria, "I'm Tired" and "Elliot's Song.