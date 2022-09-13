Emmy Awards 2022: Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series

THE 74th EMMY AWARDS is being held today and it is indeed a star-studded event. Netflix's most popular show 'Squid Game' has earned a total of 14 Emmy nominations. Hwang Dong-hyuk won the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series and Lee Jung-Jae won the category Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Squid Game grabbed 14 nominations in the Emmy Awards 2022 including the Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, among others.

Moreover, Lee Jung-jae is also the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmy Award 2022. While accepting the award, he said, "Thank you to the Television Academy, thank you to Netflix and thank you to the director for making realistic problems we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script. Thank you, 'Squid Game' team. Thank you to everyone watching in Korea."

At Creative Arts Emmy Award 2022, Squid Game star Lee You-mi won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ji-yeong.

Earlier, Netflix announced the second season of Squid Game. Announcing the news, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote in the caption, "Quick quick, hide your marbles. IT'S A GREEN-LIGHT FOR SQUID GAME SEASON 2 #SquidGame".

Squid Game is a survival game drama, which revolves around 456 contestants, all in deep financial trouble, playing a series of children's games to win money, But the twist comes when the person who loses will die.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung. Squid Game is streaming on Netflix.