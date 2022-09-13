Emmy Awards 2022: Chrissy Teigen Stuns In A Sequin Gown, John Legend Cradles Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet

Hollywood model Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump at the red carpet of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night, accompanied by husband John Legend. The event marked Teigen's first public appearance since she announced her pregnancy in August.

Designed by Naeem Khan, the figure-hugging dress featured patchwork all over. Teigen accessorized her look with a hot pink clutch while her husband Legend kept it simple-yet-stylish in an all-white tuxedo.

Chrissy's appearance at the award show marked her first after she announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband John Legend.

In August, Chrissy took to her social media account to post a picture of her baby bump.

Alongside the picture, Chrissy wrote a long note announcing her pregnancy. "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," wrote Chrissy on Instagram.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!" she added.

Chrissy and John got married in 2013 and welcomed two children, Luna (6) and Miles (4). The couple lost their third child, Jack, in September of 2020.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards witnessed HBO's popular series ‘Succession’ and AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso emerging as big winners after being nominated for 25 and 20 honours respectively. ‘Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis took home the top honour for outstanding performance in a comedy series, while ‘Abott Elementary’ creator Quinta Brunson won for comedy series writing.

Hollywood sensation Zendaya created history by becoming the first Black woman to win Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.