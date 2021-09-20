Emmys 2021: Netflix's 'The Crown' and Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' led the nominations with 24 each, going into the night, followed by Marvel and Disney Plus' 'WandaVision' with 23 and Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' with 21.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer saw many big winners this year. Shows such as 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mare of Easttown' bagged 10 of the 12 acting awards in the 2021 Emmy Awards held on Sunday night.

The Emmys 2021 was celebrated the year's best TV and a return to live events at L.A. Live's Event Deck at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

Actor Jason Sudeikis was named outstanding lead actor in a comedy for his turn as the soccer coach in 'Ted Lasso', while Hollywood star Kate Winslet won the lead actress title in a limited series or movie for her role as a detective sergeant in 'Mare of Easttown'.

Network Apple TV Plus' 'Ted Lasso' and HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' picked up the first awards of the night, each winning the pair of supporting acting awards for a comedy and limited series, respectively.

Stream giant Netflix's 'The Crown' took over the drama fields. It picked up top honours for supporting actress, which was taken home by Gillian Anderson, supporting actor won by Tobias Menzies, writing and directing.

After going virtual in 2020, the Emmys are being held in-person this year. The TV Academy has limited the ceremony to about 600 attendees, due to health and safety guidelines as the Delta variant of Covid-19 continues to rage across the US.

All attendees were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid test, taken 48 hours before the ceremony. The event was also moved outdoors and the media center was replaced by a virtual counterpart.

Netflix's 'The Crown' and Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' led the nominations with 24 each, going into the night, followed by Marvel and Disney Plus' 'WandaVision' with 23 and Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' with 21.

HBO and HBO Max topped networks and streamers with 130 total nominations, followed closely behind by Netflix with 129, reports variety.com.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: The Crown (Peter Morgan, Episode: "War")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: "War")

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Episode: "There Is No Line")

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Episode: "There Is No Line")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Queen's Gambit (Scott Frank)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): Hamilton

Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Limited Series: The Queen's Gambit

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal