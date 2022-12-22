Emily In Paris Season 3: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Lily Collins-Starrer Netflix Web Series

EMILY In Paris is one of the most popular series on Netflix and it is back with its new season. Starring Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount in the lead role, the series revolves around Emily Copper, an American marketing executive who moves to France to provide an American point of view to a company, Savoir.

If you are planning to watch Emily in Paris Season 3, then read these 10 tweets before deciding.

Emily in Paris season 3: What’s a stable relationship?!

All about hooking up with each other and friends will support you.

Coming to scenes where they actually work work, the client is alwayssss pissed (patience level of client = 2 seconds)#EmilyInParis #Netflix pic.twitter.com/mZaiayDAAZ — Divyansh Dangwal (@DivyanshDangwal) December 21, 2022

Have I just binged watched Emily in Paris season 3 in one day.. hell yes! 🇫🇷 🎠 @netflix — Annabel Ostridge (@annieostridgex) December 21, 2022

the amount of product placement in season 3 of Emily in Paris 😭😭😭 — S A K H O (@sakhoinc) December 21, 2022

My upcoming 10-hour disappearance and the release of Emily In Paris season 3 is most definitely a total coincidence — Joe Muldoon (@JoeMuldoonFilm) December 21, 2022

Just finished Emily in Paris Season 3 and Emily is still annoying 🙂 — LD ✿ (@gichalinetti) December 21, 2022

just finished emily in paris season 3 and i have no words the ending was … i cannot brb i am so disappointed — Diana🫶🏻 (@swtdianaa) December 21, 2022

yes, I'm aware that Emily In Paris is a terrible show. will that stop me from watching season 3 today? absolutely not. — annasophia⛄ (parody) (@rcbbannascphia) December 21, 2022

each bad review for emily in paris season 3 only makes it more likely that i will watch it. for reasons we do not fully understand at this time, there's almost nothing you could say about this abominable show that will stop me from watching it — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) December 21, 2022

The official synopsis of Emily In Paris reads, "After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance."

This romantic comedy has been reportedly renewed for the fourth season as well. The series is popular on Netflix but was criticised for the stereotypical portrayal of France.

Lily Collins essays the role of Emily Cooper, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a temporary social media strategy job at Savoir. Meanwhile, on the work front, Lily was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Windfall'. She will be seen in Halo Of Stars as well.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie in pivotal roles.

Talking about the upcoming releases on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced documentaries and reality shows. This includes Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Social Currency and Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also focusing on regional cinema. On December 16, the Malayalam film, Ariyippu, was released on Netflix as well. Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara is also streaming on Netflix in the Hindi dubbed version.