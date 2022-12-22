  • News
  • Entertainment

Emily In Paris Season 3: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Lily Collins-Starrer Netflix Web Series

Emily in Paris Season 3 stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount in the lead role.

By Simran Srivastav
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 12:08 AM IST
Minute Read
Emily In Paris Season 3: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Lily Collins-Starrer Netflix Web Series
Emily In Paris 3 Twitter review (Image Courtesy: Netflix/Twitter)

EMILY In Paris is one of the most popular series on Netflix and it is back with its new season. Starring Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount in the lead role, the series revolves around Emily Copper, an American marketing executive who moves to France to provide an American point of view to a company, Savoir. 

If you are planning to watch Emily in Paris Season 3, then read these 10 tweets before deciding. 

The official synopsis of Emily In Paris reads, "After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance."

This romantic comedy has been reportedly renewed for the fourth season as well. The series is popular on Netflix but was criticised for the stereotypical portrayal of France.

Lily Collins essays the role of Emily Cooper, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a temporary social media strategy job at Savoir. Meanwhile, on the work front, Lily was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Windfall'. She will be seen in Halo Of Stars as well.  

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie in pivotal roles. 

Talking about the upcoming releases on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced documentaries and reality shows. This includes Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Social Currency and Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also focusing on regional cinema. On December 16, the Malayalam film, Ariyippu, was released on Netflix as well. Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara is also streaming on Netflix in the Hindi dubbed version. 

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.