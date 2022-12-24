Emily In Paris Season 3 Review: The Show Has Lost Its Quirky Charm In A Cluttered Plot

Emily in Paris has had a rollercoaster ride. The first season, concerning a PR girl from Chicago who moves to the City of Love, was harshly criticized, leading some to conclude that Netflix had given up on quality television and was instead producing generic programmes (two years and a massive number of true-crime stories later, that assessment seems to have been remarkably precise).

However, creator Darren Star vowed to resolve the issues and by the time the second season was released, reviewers had changed their tune and declared that the series was now "in on the joke". As the latest instalment of the show has arrived on Netflix, it remains unclear. Is it sufficient for a show to be cognizant of its own clichés and thus, exempt from criticism?

The third season resumes a few days after the previous season's cliff-hanger finale, in which Emily (played Lily Collins) is in an ambiguous situation in terms of her career, emotions, and location.

Does she accompany the detached Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to her PR firm, or go back to Chicago with her pregnant boss Madeline (Kate Walsh)? Does she select British beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) or former flame Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who already has another partner? In her French class, Emily is asked to interpret a Sartre citation: “Ne pas choisir c’est encore choisir.” Not choosing is still choosing.

In Emily in Paris, the script leaves nothing to question, making sure every detail is perfectly laid out. As a reference to her predecessors, Emily channels her fear into getting her hair cut into bangs – amazingly, the style looks perfect after only eight seconds. “They’re just bangs. Sometimes people cut bangs when everything’s fine!” she states, a comment that is as obvious as a punch in the face.

At this point, there is little to be written about Collins' portrayal of Emily that has not been mentioned earlier. She is not as delightful as the show may want the audience to believe; however, it cannot be said that she is boring either – in fact, she expresses her emotions exceptionally well, often raising her eyebrows to the point where they nearly reach her hairline.

As Emily struggles to choose between her two bosses, she finds herself being drawn to the sophisticated Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), never without a cigarette, than the gaudy and oppressive Madeline (Kate Walsh). Despite the fact that many of the supporting characters have grown significantly over the course of the series (Mindy, played by Ashley Park, is especially given a lot of material to work with this season), Madeline still feels like a minor part.

The glitzy, glamorous world of Emily in Paris and her slightly outrageous wardrobe continues to be the most impressive aspect of the show. In the opening sequence, she is adorned in intricate pink hearts and plus ostrich feathers, followed by a silver metallic zebra print jacket with jagged sleeves that exaggerate her figure.

Whether you are a fan or not of her high-end style, there is no denying it is a conversation starter. However, the first episode is nothing more than a 40-minute McDonald's commercial with obvious product placement. Lines such as "I didn’t want you to make a McMistake" and "I am not loving it so much anymore" are sure to make your stomach churn more than a late-night Big Mac. In these moments, Emily in Paris deteriorated from mediocre to downright awful.

On the show, Gabriel and Emily are seen exiting a very awkward outdoor screening of the French classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and the two — whose will-they-won't-they chemistry has powered practically the entire series — are strolling down the street, exchanging glances but nothing else. And it’s true: their magnetism is almost oozing from the walls of the candy-coloured Instagram installation where they end up. But what once seemed like a delightful journey through a magical alternate universe, by season three, has become a fixed decision that no one is eager to make.

The most irritating part of the new season, nevertheless, is that even when a character is motivated to take action, it is both foreseeable and free from consequences. Madeline — the archetypal American with a hideous French accent, even after allegedly having taken a minor in the language — chooses to return to Chicago and confronts Emily, informing her that she has bought a ticket too.

Emily, eventually settling on an active option, expresses her desire to stay back in Paris – "running towards something," as she puts it. Madeline appears to be about to be livid – is Emily in Chicago not far away? – but then she embraces her young mentee and tells her to have a great time.

Similarly, when Emily, Sylvie, and the French group cause a scene at one of Cadault’s events, the outrage Nicolas (Forman), now leading Cadault’s company, feels soon vanishes. He's mad for a few minutes, then everything resumes to normal for Emily. When Mindy is angry with Emily for placing her in the middle of the work drama, the rage barely lasts through a cup of coffee.

The preceding two seasons of Emily in Paris have been remarkable for their eccentric wit and flamboyant attire. This season, however, chose to remain in the realm of normality. Instead of embracing the show's inherent craziness, in terms of both behaviour and fashion, it opted for a more mundane approach.

Darren Star, by neglecting to make more decisive choices for his characters, allowed them to meander through the colourful, campy world without the enthusiasm that once made the show so captivating.