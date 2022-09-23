Emily In Paris Season 3 Release Date: When And Where To Watch Lily Collins' Comedy Series

Emily will be seen in Paris, yet again! The first look from Netflix’ comedy-drama series ‘Emily In Paris’ was shared by the OTT giant on September 22 and we can not keep calm. According to several reports, the cast and crew are currently shooting for the show’s third and fourth seasons in France.

It is being speculated that further details of when the fans can expect the third season of ‘Emily In Paris’ will be revealed by the streaming platform Netflix on September 24, during its virtual Tudum event. However, it is expected to air sometime in the beginning of 2023.

Netflix on Thursday took to their social media account to share exclusive first look pictures from the upcoming season. Taking to their Twitter account, Netflix tweeted, “Emily in Paris Season 3 — FIRST LOOK:” Take a look:

Emily in Paris Season 3 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/fJHkCvZH1L — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2022

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement for season 3. One user wrote, “This show is such a gem. I can't wait for the next season... Thank you to @lilycollins @ashleyparklady @ItsLucien @katewalsh (and the cast not on twitter) for sticking with it.” Another wrote, “Emily and Gabriel are perfect couple. hope this time they have more time for their love, please.”

Fans can’t keep calm and have been asking the streamer for the details regarding the release date. One Twitter user wrote, “So when is it coming? We need the date please.” Another comment read, “can’t wait to watch season 3 of your show! “

According to ‘Variety’, ‘Emily In Paris Season 3’ will showcase Emily’s life as she encounters a significant turning point in each area of her life. “While continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and unexpected turns that life in Paris offers, Emily will need to decide exactly where her loyalties lie – at work and in her love life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France. According to the initial pictures released today, Emily will likely see her British boyfriend, Laviscount, again,” read the report.

Producer Lily Collins will return as the titular character yet again, along with other cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat.