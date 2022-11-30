'Emily In Paris' Season 3:Lily Collins Starrer Hollywood-Parisian Netflix Series To Be Released on December 21

'Emily In Paris' Season 3 is back giving answers to the cliffhangers of the second season. The romantic comedy Netflix series gained heights of success and buzz as the makers announced the official release of Season 3 on December 21, making your Christmas merrier.

Starring Lily Collins in the lead role, the season will comprise 10 episodes and is directed by Andy Fleming, Erinn Ehrlich, Peter Laue, and Katina Medina Mora. The trailer released by Netflix showcases the glamorous and hyped outfits of Lily Collins as Emily Cooper. The show also features Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Camille Razat in pivotal roles.

The trailer reveals Emily trying to pull off two jobs in Paris as she hops on the journey with the new company started by her ex-Parisian boss Sylvie, whereas she is also seen keeping her old marketing job at Savoir. Trying to pull off a classic 'Emily move', she tries to maintain a balance between her two jobs and also two lovers as she stands at crossroads with Gabriel and Alfie.

With exotic locations and blinque costumes, the makers have maintained their fashion poise on point just like the previous two seasons. The previous seasons of Emily in Parish showcase the life of a girl named Emily, a Chicago-based employee getting a sudden transfer to the city of her dream, Paris.

As she blends in the Paris couture and culture, her sharpness and zeal to make things work at her workplace pave the way to create new relationships in the Parisian marketing market.

The show also follows ups on her love life as she gets romantically involved with her neighbor Gabriel which intensely becomes complicated, and in the second season, the entry of her new boyfriend creates a series of complications on her way questioning her professional and personal decisions.

Set to premiere on December 21 on Netflix, Lily Collins also announced the arrival date on her Instagram handle marking the 'Tourist season is over', as the official countdown for 'Emily In Paris' season 3 begins.